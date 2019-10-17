India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram ruled out of 3rd Test with self-inflicted injury

Image Source : AP Aiden Markram ruled out of 3rd Test with self-inflicted injury

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the final Test of the three-match series against India, starting on Friday in Ranchi due to a wrist injury he suffered during the Pune Test. A press release from Cricket South Africa said: "The injury took place following the opener's dismissal in the second innings of the match. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury."

Markram now joins Keshav Maharaj on the sidelines, who was also ruled out of the last Test due to a shoulder injury.

"A CT scan of Aiden Markram's wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has, therefore, ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury," South Africa team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said.

With Markram ruled out, South Africa are thin up top with both their reserve batters in Zubyr Hamza and Heinrich Klaasen -- being middle-order batsmen. In these circumstances, Temba Bavuma could be forced to open the batting with Dean Elgar.

Markram came into the series on the back of some good scores but after scores of 5 and 39 in the first Test, he was dismissed for a pair in Pune.

Markram, who is returning home, apologised for his actions and took responsibility for the situation.

"It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it. It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I've learned a lot from this and the other players I'm sure, have learned from it as well.

"We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it's no excuse. I've taken full responsibility for it, I have apologized to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon," Markram said.

India lead the three-match series 2-0.