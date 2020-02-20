India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 1st Test: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 1st Test: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online on Hotstar

India started their New Zealand tour on a note which they could have only dreamt off. They whitewashed the Black Caps in the five-match T20I series, thus boosting their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later in the year in Australia. But the hosts made a remarkable comeback in the ODIs, winning the three-match series 3-0. And now, it is time for the Test matches. As the focus shifts to the longest format, one must remember that India and New Zealand have had contrasting fortunes in the format in recent times. While India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the World Test Championship when they take on the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve. Here are the details of When and Where to watch live cricket match between India and New Zealand live online and on Television. ( Live Match Scorecard

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 will be played on February 21 (Friday).

When will India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 04.00 AM. The toss will take place at 03.30 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 match being played?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 is being played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 on Star Sports 1 and HD1 in English and Star Sports 3 and HD3 in Hindi.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1?

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry