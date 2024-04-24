Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70x launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70x

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India. The newly launched Realme Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G are new additions to Realme’s Narzo lineup in the country. Some of the highlights of these smartphones include MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G India price, availability

The Realme Narzo 70 5G is available in two variants: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Similarly, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G comes in two models, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both smartphones are available in Forest Green and Ice Blue colour options.

Those who are interested in Realme Narzo 70x 5G can take advantage of an early sale today between 6PM to 8PM IST.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 70 5G

The Realme Narzo 70 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14. The smartphone will get three years of security updates and two years of software updates.

It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

On the camera front, it gets a dual rear camera system, which comprises a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. It also gets a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G offers various options for connectivity, including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone also has dual stereo speakers certified with Hi-Res audio and a Rainwater Smart Touch feature for improving touch input while using wet hands.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has the same software specifications as the Realme Narzo 70 5G.

The device features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a dual rear camera setup, which comprises a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP shooter. It also gets an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature showing battery warnings and charging status.

The connectivity options and audio features on the Realme Narzo 70x 5G are the same as those on the Narzo 70 5G model. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54-rated build. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

