Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tesla's Optimus robots sales expected to commence by 2025: Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) and the CEO of Tesla has recently stated that he will be revealing the first humanoid robot from the company, which will be named ‘Optimus’. As per the reports, the robot will be ready for sale by the end of next year (2025). The timeline has further suggested that Tesla will be foraying in the robotics industry, and will further aim at addressing labour shortages and handling repetitive hazardous tasks for various sectors.

Growing interest in humanoid robots

Several companies, like Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics and Japan's Honda have been investing in humanoid robots to tackle hazardous labour jobs and enhance efficiency in industries like warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, retail and more.

Tesla's progress with Optimus

In an investor conference call, Elon Musk expressed his optimism about ‘Optimus’, stating that the robot might be capable of performing the tasks in Tesla's factories by the end of 2024.

Tesla has further aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enable efficient inference directly on the robot itself, which has positioned it as a potential leader in the humanoid robot market.

Competition and collaborations

Tesla has been making ways to humanoid robotics, and many other players are also advancing in the field. Microsoft and Nvidia-backed startup Figure has recently partnered with BMW to deploy humanoid robots in the automaker's US facility.

Furthermore, companies like Boston Dynamics (an American engineering and robotics design company which was founded in 1992) have been continuously innovating, as seen with the recent unveiling of an electric platform for its Atlas humanoid robot.

Challenges and past promises

Musk's bold predictions about Tesla's robot sales have raised concerns in the past, as he promises previously about many technologically advanced things like the ‘robotaxi’ network which has been falling shorter than expected. However, Tesla remains optimistic about the potential of humanoid robots which is expected to become a significant part of its business.

Tesla's Optimus: From concept to reality

Tesla introduced its first-generation humanoid robot named ‘Bumblebee’, in September 2022. This year (2024), the company has showcased a video that features a 2nd-generation version of the robot demonstrating tasks like folding a T-shirt at Tesla's facility.

As Tesla continues to push boundaries for innovation, the development of Optimus represents a significant step towards the integration of robotics into various industries.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring offline file sharing feature soon: Report