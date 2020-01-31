India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of 4th T20I with shoulder injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India with a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India with a shoulder injury. New Zealand Cricket provided the update on Williamson's injury on its official Twitter profile.

"Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4," the statement read.

Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence.

