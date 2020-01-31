Friday, January 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of 4th T20I with shoulder injury

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of 4th T20I with shoulder injury

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India with a shoulder injury.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 11:41 IST
kane williamson, kane williamson injury, kane williamson shoulder injury, india vs new zealand, ind
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India with a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India with a shoulder injury. New Zealand Cricket provided the update on Williamson's injury on its official Twitter profile.

"Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4," the statement read.

Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence.

(More to follow..)

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News