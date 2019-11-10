Deepak Chahar records best T20I figures in history to lead India to series win

Image Source : BCCI Indian pacer Deepak Chahar broke Ajantha Mendis' record to achieve best T20I figures.

At a time where Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun looked to run away with the game in the third and final T20I, Deepak Chahar not only broke their partnership, but also paved the way for his pace partners as he led India to series victory. Chahar eventually ended up with the figures of 6/7 - the best figures recorded in T20I history.

Chahar, who has been highly economical all the series for the side, utilized his variations to optimum effect as he ended Bangladesh hopes of a comeback after the important partnership between Naim and Mithun.

The Indian bowler took two wickets in the very first over, dismissing opener Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar on two successive deliveries. His variations made it difficult for Bangladesh batsman to attack him as they liked, and it didn't change when he was brought on for a second spell after the likes of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal leaked runs.

Chahar dismissed Mithun in his first over of the second spell, and cleaned Bangladesh' tail of Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman to take a hat-trick and finish the game.

3.2-0-7-6



What an amazing performance from Deepak Chahar 🔥



Will he be in India's #T20WorldCup squad? pic.twitter.com/VBHJpAuYij — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2019

.@deepak_chahar9 today became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/qNctKUVgmF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2019

Chahar is the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He also broke Ajantha Mendis record of 6/8 to achieve the best figures in the shortest format of the game.