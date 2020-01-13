WATCH: Beware Australia! Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini firing on all cylinders ahead of 1st ODI

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB / BCCI Bumrah and Saini on fire in the nets

Team India are all gearing up for their toughest test this home season as they take on a formidable Australian side in a three-game ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai. And ahead of the opener at the Wankhede Stadium, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini were spotted firing all cylinders at the net session on Monday.

In the video, the two are seen practising the art of delivering yorkers, but they seem to be breaking the stumps with their fiery pace, at will.

BCCI released the video with the caption, "These two @Jaspritbumrah93 & @navdeepsaini96 firing on all cylinders #TeamIndia #INDvAUS @Paytm"

Watch the video here...

While Bumrah is well known for his yorkers, Saini is slowly gaining the status for his toe-crushing yorkers following two stunning dismissals he took in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka series.

Talking about the series, India have been on a rampaging form since their World Cup heartbreak having won every series they have been part of across formats. However, the Australian side had defeated India at home back in February 2019, coming back from 0-2 down in the five-game series. Overall, Australia have a 29-27 record against India in India in ODIs.