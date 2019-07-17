After World Cup, what's next in Team India's schedule for home and away fixtures

The 2019 World Cup is over and its now time to work on improving the squad after India were ousted from the semi-finals of the quadrennial tournament once again. After four continuous action-packed months, India's schedule from here on looks pretty 'homely' as they only travel once this year, and that is the tour of West Indies which commences from August 3.
It is good news for all the die-hard cricket fans across the nation as India will be in action throughout the year at home as they are slated to play a mix quality of teams from around the globe in back to back series.
Other than West Indies, India's next foreign assignment will be next year when the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand in the month of Febrauary 2020.
But as of now, India are scheduled to play South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia at home.
Here's what Team India's roster look like from August 3 -
India's tour of West Indies (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|August 3
|West Indies vs India
|1st T20I
|Florida
|August 4
|West Indies vs India
|2nd T20I
|Florida
|August 6
|West Indies vs India
|3rd T20I
|Guyana
|August 8
|West Indies vs India
|1st ODI
|Guyana
|August 11
|West Indies vs India
|2nd ODI
|Trinidad
|August 14
|West Indies vs India
|3rd ODI
|Trinidad
|August 22 - 26
|West Indies vs India
|1st Test
|Antigua
|August 30 - 03 September
|West Indies vs India
|2nd Test
|Jamaica
After West Indies, India will have a two-week rest before playing South Africa at home. Here's what the schedule looks like.
South Africa tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 Tests)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|September 15
|Inda vs South Africa
|1st T20I
|Dharamsala
|September 18
|Inda vs South Africa
|2nd T20I
|Mohali
|September 22
|Inda vs South Africa
|3rd T20I
|Bengaluru
|October 2-6
|Inda vs South Africa
|1st Test
|Vizag
|October 10-14
|Inda vs South Africa
|2nd Test
|Ranchi
|October 19-23
|Inda vs South Africa
|3rd Test
|Pune
After South Africa, India next play neighbours and rivals Bangladesh which have 3 T20Is and 2 Tests.
Bangladesh tour of India (3 T20Is, 2 Tests)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|November 3
|India vs Bangladesh
|1st T20I
|Delhi
|November 7
|India vs Bangladesh
|2nd T20I
|Rajkot
|November 10
|India vs Bangladesh
|3rd T20I
|Nagpur
|November 14-18
|India vs Bangladesh
|1st Test
|Indore
|November 22-26
|India vs Bangladesh
|2nd Test
|Kolkata
The Caribbeans will be be back and play India at home in a limited-overs series.
West Indies tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|December 6
|India vs West Indies
|1st T20I
|Mumbai
|December 8
|India vs West Indies
|2nd T20I
|Thiruvananthapuram
|December 11
|India vs West Indies
|3rd T20I
|Hyderabad
|December 15
|India vs West Indies
|1st ODI
|Chennai
|December 18
|India vs West Indies
|2nd ODI
|Vizag
|December 22
|India vs West Indies
|3rd ODI
|Cuttack
After West Indies, India will begin their new year by playing Zimbabwe at home in just 3 T20Is.
Zimbabwe tour of India (3 T20Is)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|January 5
|India vs Zimbabwe
|1st T20I
|Guwahati
|January 7
|India vs Zimbabwe
|2nd T20I
|Indore
|January 10
|India vs Zimbabwe
|3rd T20I
|Pune
India will then play their last home series of the calendar year, against rivals Australia. The Men in Blue will keep in mind their previous series when the Aussies defeated India at home in the T20I and ODI series. But India are only slated to play 3 ODIs.
Australia tour of India (3 ODIs)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|January 14
|India vs Australia
|1st ODI
|Mumbai
|January 17
|India vs Australia
|2nd ODI
|Rajkot
|January 19
|India vs Australia
|3rd ODI
|Bengaluru
After Australia, India travel to New Zealand as a fresh rivalry has brewed up with the Kiwis after the Men in Blue were ousted from the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.
India tour of New Zealand (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|Venue
|January 24
|New Zealand vs India
|1st T20I
|Auckland
|January 26
|New Zealand vs India
|2nd T20I
|Auckland
|January 29
|New Zealand vs India
|3rd T20I
|Hamilton
|January 31
|New Zealand vs India
|4th T20I
|Wellington
|February 2
|New Zealand vs India
|5th T20I
|Mount Maunganui
|February 5
|New Zealand vs India
|1st ODI
|Hamilton
|February 8
|New Zealand vs India
|2nd ODI
|Auckland
|February 11
|New Zealand vs India
|3rd ODI
|Tauranga
|February 21-25
|New Zealand vs India
|1st Test
|Wellington
|February 29- 4 March
|New Zealand vs India
|2nd Test
|Christchurch
After commencing the New Zealand tour, the cricket extravaganza begins i.e the 2020 Indian Premier League.