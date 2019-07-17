After World Cup, what's next in Team India's schedule for home and away fixtures

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India cricket team

The 2019 World Cup is over and its now time to work on improving the squad after India were ousted from the semi-finals of the quadrennial tournament once again. After four continuous action-packed months, India's schedule from here on looks pretty 'homely' as they only travel once this year, and that is the tour of West Indies which commences from August 3.

It is good news for all the die-hard cricket fans across the nation as India will be in action throughout the year at home as they are slated to play a mix quality of teams from around the globe in back to back series.

Other than West Indies, India's next foreign assignment will be next year when the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand in the month of Febrauary 2020.

But as of now, India are scheduled to play South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia at home.

Here's what Team India's roster look like from August 3 -

India's tour of West Indies (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue August 3 West Indies vs India 1st T20I Florida August 4 West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Florida August 6 West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Guyana August 8 West Indies vs India 1st ODI Guyana August 11 West Indies vs India 2nd ODI Trinidad August 14 West Indies vs India 3rd ODI Trinidad August 22 - 26 West Indies vs India 1st Test Antigua August 30 - 03 September West Indies vs India 2nd Test Jamaica

After West Indies, India will have a two-week rest before playing South Africa at home. Here's what the schedule looks like.

South Africa tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue September 15 Inda vs South Africa 1st T20I Dharamsala September 18 Inda vs South Africa 2nd T20I Mohali September 22 Inda vs South Africa 3rd T20I Bengaluru October 2-6 Inda vs South Africa 1st Test Vizag October 10-14 Inda vs South Africa 2nd Test Ranchi October 19-23 Inda vs South Africa 3rd Test Pune

After South Africa, India next play neighbours and rivals Bangladesh which have 3 T20Is and 2 Tests.

Bangladesh tour of India (3 T20Is, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue November 3 India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Delhi November 7 India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Rajkot November 10 India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Nagpur November 14-18 India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Indore November 22-26 India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kolkata

The Caribbeans will be be back and play India at home in a limited-overs series.

West Indies tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs)

Date Teams Match Venue December 6 India vs West Indies 1st T20I Mumbai December 8 India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram December 11 India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Hyderabad December 15 India vs West Indies 1st ODI Chennai December 18 India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Vizag December 22 India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cuttack

After West Indies, India will begin their new year by playing Zimbabwe at home in just 3 T20Is.

Zimbabwe tour of India (3 T20Is)

Date Teams Match Venue January 5 India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Guwahati January 7 India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Indore January 10 India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Pune

India will then play their last home series of the calendar year, against rivals Australia. The Men in Blue will keep in mind their previous series when the Aussies defeated India at home in the T20I and ODI series. But India are only slated to play 3 ODIs.

Australia tour of India (3 ODIs)

Date Teams Match Venue January 14 India vs Australia 1st ODI Mumbai January 17 India vs Australia 2nd ODI Rajkot January 19 India vs Australia 3rd ODI Bengaluru

After Australia, India travel to New Zealand as a fresh rivalry has brewed up with the Kiwis after the Men in Blue were ousted from the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

India tour of New Zealand (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue January 24 New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Auckland January 26 New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Auckland January 29 New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Hamilton January 31 New Zealand vs India 4th T20I Wellington February 2 New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Mount Maunganui February 5 New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Hamilton February 8 New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Auckland February 11 New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Tauranga February 21-25 New Zealand vs India 1st Test Wellington February 29- 4 March New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Christchurch

After commencing the New Zealand tour, the cricket extravaganza begins i.e the 2020 Indian Premier League.