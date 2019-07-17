Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. After World Cup, what's next in Team India's schedule for home and away fixtures

After World Cup, what's next in Team India's schedule for home and away fixtures

India are scheduled to play South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia at home.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 20:02 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India cricket team

The 2019 World Cup is over and its now time to work on improving the squad after India were ousted from the semi-finals of the quadrennial tournament once again. After four continuous action-packed months, India's schedule from here on looks pretty 'homely' as they only travel once this year, and that is the tour of West Indies which commences from August 3. 

It is good news for all the die-hard cricket fans across the nation as India will be in action throughout the year at home as they are slated to play a mix quality of teams from around the globe in back to back series. 

Other than West Indies, India's next foreign assignment will be next year when the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand in the month of Febrauary 2020.

But as of now, India are scheduled to play South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia at home.

Here's what Team India's roster look like from August 3 - 

India's tour of West Indies (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue
August 3 West Indies vs India 1st T20I Florida
August 4 West Indies vs India 2nd T20I Florida
August 6 West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Guyana
August 8 West Indies vs India 1st ODI  Guyana
August 11 West Indies vs India 2nd ODI  Trinidad
August 14 West Indies vs India 3rd ODI Trinidad
August 22 - 26 West Indies vs India 1st Test Antigua
August 30 - 03  September West Indies vs India 2nd Test Jamaica

 

After West Indies, India will have a two-week rest before playing South Africa at home. Here's what the schedule looks like. 

 

South Africa tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue
September 15 Inda vs South Africa 1st T20I Dharamsala
September 18 Inda vs South Africa 2nd T20I Mohali
September 22 Inda vs South Africa 3rd T20I Bengaluru
October 2-6 Inda vs South Africa 1st Test Vizag
October 10-14 Inda vs South Africa 2nd Test Ranchi
October 19-23 Inda vs South Africa 3rd Test Pune

 

After South Africa, India next play neighbours and rivals Bangladesh which have 3 T20Is and 2 Tests.

 

Bangladesh tour of India (3 T20Is, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue
November 3 India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Delhi
November 7 India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Rajkot
November 10 India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Nagpur
November 14-18 India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Indore
November 22-26 India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kolkata

 

The Caribbeans will be be back and play India at home in a limited-overs series.

 

West Indies tour of India (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs)

Date Teams Match Venue
December 6 India vs West Indies 1st T20I Mumbai 
December 8 India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram
December 11 India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Hyderabad
December 15 India vs West Indies 1st ODI Chennai
December 18 India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Vizag
December 22 India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cuttack

 

After West Indies, India will begin their new year by playing Zimbabwe at home in just 3 T20Is.

 

Zimbabwe tour of India (3 T20Is)

Date Teams Match Venue
January 5 India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Guwahati
January 7 India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Indore
January 10 India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Pune

 

India will then play their last home series of the calendar year, against rivals Australia. The Men in Blue will keep in mind their previous series when the Aussies defeated India at home in the T20I and ODI series. But India are only slated to play 3 ODIs. 

 

Australia tour of India (3 ODIs)

Date Teams Match Venue
January 14 India vs Australia 1st ODI Mumbai
January 17 India vs Australia 2nd ODI Rajkot
January 19 India vs Australia 3rd ODI Bengaluru

 

After Australia, India travel to New Zealand as a fresh rivalry has brewed up with the Kiwis after the Men in Blue were ousted from the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. 

 

India tour of New Zealand (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, 2 Tests)

Date Teams Match Venue
January 24 New Zealand vs India 1st T20I Auckland
January 26 New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Auckland
January 29 New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Hamilton
January 31 New Zealand vs India 4th T20I Wellington
February 2 New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Mount Maunganui
February 5 New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Hamilton
February 8 New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Auckland
February 11 New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Tauranga
February 21-25 New Zealand vs India 1st Test Wellington
February 29- 4 March New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Christchurch

 

After commencing the New Zealand tour, the cricket extravaganza begins i.e the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 Ashes series may see introduction of concussion substitutes Next StoryKapil Dev-led panel front runner to pick coach, but no decision before SC hearing  