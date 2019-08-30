Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India A vs South Africa A Live Match Streaming: Watch IND A vs SA A 2nd One Day live on Hotstar

India A vs South Africa A Live Match Streaming: India A will look to continue their dominating show against South Africa A on Saturday. In the first One Day, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube's big-hitting prowess was well complemented by senior international Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul as India A comfortably beat South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial One Day encounter of the five-match series here on Thursday. The muscular Dube smashed an unbeaten 79 off 60 balls that included a half a dozen of sixes and three boundaries which took India's score to 327 for 6 in 47 overs. His whirlwind seventh partnership of 121 off 71 balls with Axar Patel (60 no off 36 balls) gave Indian total an imposing look.

When is India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day match?

India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day will be played between August 31.

Where is India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day being played?

India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day begin?

India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day will begin at 09 AM IST.

When will the toss take place between India A and South Africa A in the 2nd One Day?

The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND A vs SA A 2nd One Day live streaming online from Thiruvananthapuram on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day on TV?

You can watch IND A vs SA A 2nd One Day live from Thiruvananthapuram on Star Sports 1.

What are the squads for India A vs South Africa A 2nd One Day?

India A: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nitish Rana.

South Africa A: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verrynne, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla.