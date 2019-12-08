Who will emerge on top? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stand neck-and-neck at top of global T20I run charts

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

After a glorious win in Hyderabad where India successfully completed their highest T20I run chase ever, courtesy an unbeaten 94 from skipper Virat Kohli, India now aim for a series wrap in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India have never lost a T20I game against West Indies in their last seven matches and hence will look to extend their streak to eight with a win in the second game of the series. And amid the contest and preparation for the World T20 tournaments next year, skipper Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma find themselves neck-and-neck in global T20I run charts.

With his unbeaten 94, his personal best in the format as well, Kohli took his run tally to 2544 runs from 68 innings at 51.91. He stands second in the all-time run-getter's list, just three short of table-topper Rohit. If Kohli can outperform Rohit once again with his score on Sunday, he will reclaim the top spot in T20Is.

Kohli had earlier held the spot in September following his match-winning 72 against South Africa at home. Rohit later surged atop in the Bangladesh series where Kohli opted to rest.

Kohli will also look to become the first Indian to score 1000 T20I runs at home. With 975 runs in 27 innings, Kohli stands 25 runs from being the third cricketer overall to reach the mark after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. However, Kohli stands a chance to become the fastest to the mark as both the other batters had acheived the feat in their 31st innings.