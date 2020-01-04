Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs SL: Ban on posters, banners during first T20I in Guwahati

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in their first match of 2020 on January 5. Both teams will square-up against each other in the opening match of three-match T20I series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, posters, banners and message boards will not be allowed inside the stadium for the first T20I.

Posters, banners and message boards will not be allowed inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Sunday’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka, said Devajit Saikia, secretary Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Saikia further said that placards showing '4' and '6', which are one of the primary things spectators use during the match will also not allowed inside the stadium, because they could be used for surrogate advertisements.

The list of non-permitted items adds marker pens too as only men’s wallets, ladies handbags, mobile phones and vehicle keys will be permitted inside the ground.

“Whatever security protocol we have to follow, we are,” said Saikia. “Nothing more, nothing less. No situation arose where the ACA or the BCCI were sceptical about holding this match. Following a timeline, we have prepared for this for a month. That is why we are so relaxed,” added Saikia.

The ACA Stadium in Barsapara has so far hosted two International matches -- first a T20I in 2017 when India lost to Australia and the last being an ODI with the home team chasing down West Indies' 300-plus inside 43 overs.

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sunday's T20I as a "curtain-raiser", ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

So the ACA wants to create an IPL like atmosphere for Sunday's international fixture.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to make it successful. We will have DJs and there will be fireworks making it a vibrant evening. People will truly enjoy the match," Saikia.