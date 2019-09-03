ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith dethrones Virat Kohli to reclaim No.1 spot

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batsman Steve Smith has reclaimed the no.1 spot in the latest Test rankings, while Team India's skipper Virat Kohli has dropped to the second position.

Australia's Steve Smith is back to number one spot in the ICC Test Rankings, after Virat Kohli dropped to the second position. The Indian skipper bore the brunt of a first-ball duck in the second innings of the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica.

Virat Kohli led India to a whitewash in the Test series against West Indies, and played an impressive knock of 76 in the first innings of the second Test. However, he was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball of the second innings, which allowed Steve Smith to go past the Indian skipper.

Smith now has a one-point lead over Virat with 904 points. The Australian batsman has a chance to further extend the lead at the top in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series.

Steve Smith made a remarkable comeback to the longest format of the game after the ball-tampering scandal, which saw him being banned from international cricket for a year.

He smashed centuries in both the innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston to lead Australia to victory. He scored 92 in the first innings of the second Test, but suffered a blow on the helmet off Jofra Archer's bouncer, and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the Test, as well as the 3rd Test in Headingley.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, will now feature in a Test match in October against South Africa, when India play hosts to the Proteas for a three-match series.

Ajinkya Rahane, who performed brilliantly in the Test series against West Indies, returned to the top-10 in the rankings and is currently placed at 7. Hanuma Vihari, who ended up as the highest run-getter in the series, jumped 40 places to 30th position.