Ian Chappell reveals major selection headache for Indian selectors for Australia Test series

Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav after his fi-fer in Sydney Test during 2018/19 Test series in Australia

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell on Sunday revealed what could be a major selection headache for the Indian selectors ahead of the scheduled Border-Gavaskar series in December in Australia.

Chappell feels that the selection committee will have a toss-up between Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav for the spin lineup.

"Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger, while Kuldeep Yadav's wristspin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections," he wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

All three were part of the Indian squad for the 2018/19 series which Virat Kohli-led side had won 2-1. While Jadeja finished with seven wickets and Ashwin with six, Kuldeep, who played only the fourth Test, had bagged a five-wicket haul.

India's tour of Australia would begin with the three T20 internationals with the opener in Gabba on October 11. The second and the third will be played on October 14 in Canberra and October 17 at the Adelaide Oval, respectively. This series will be played right before the World T20 which begins from October 18 onwards to November 15.

This will be followed by the four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar series. The opener will be played at the Gabba, where the Aussies haven't lost a Test since 1988, followed by a pick-ball contest at the Adelaide. the Boxing Day Test and the New Yera's Test will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

The tour will eventually finish with the ODI series which be played between January 22 and 28 at Canberra, Melbourne and Hobart.

