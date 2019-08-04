I have nothing against Navdeep Saini: Bishan Singh Bedi

Image Source : PTI Bishan Singh Bedi

Gautam Gambhir may have launched a scathing attack on Bishan Singh Bedi after Navdeep Saini's dream debut in international cricket but the former India captain doesn't feel like responding in kind as "he can't stoop to conquer".

Gambhir and Bedi have always had differences on various issues related to Delhi cricket and the 2011 World Cup hero didn't take it too well when the latter allegedly questioned Saini's selection a day before his first-class debut in 2013.

Bedi had expressed his displeasure on the pacer's selection by allegedly writing a letter to then DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

"I don't believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it's his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry's," Bedi told PTI refusing to take Gambhir's name.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-@BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!," Gambhir tweeted after Saini got his first two wickets in his debut T20 international against West Indies in Florida.

However Bedi denied that he had ever publicly questioned the merit of Saini's selection in the Delhi team despite being from Haryana domicile.

"Who am I? I wasn't in any position of DDCA. I see that he (Gambhir) hasn't sobered even after becoming a Member of Parliament," Bedi said referring to the first time MP from East Delhi.

Asked about Saini, Bedi replied: "The kid is outstanding. But I have only seen him on TV. Also he has just played one game for India. We should wait for some more time."