I have never seen a better player than Rahul Dravid in life: Graeme Swann

Former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid was undoubtedly one of the best batsmen of his era. Dravid is a fine example for any young player, who wants to make big into cricket. Playing for India, Dravid was the most dependable batsman in the team with his grit and exemplary technique.

Dravid was also a force to reckon with during his county stint with Kent back in 2000 that he made rookie Graeme Swann feel like a school kid, the former England off-spinner said on Friday.

Dravid played for Kent under John Wright's coaching and had a good season with the county side. Wright also coached the Indian team later and took the team to great heights. Swann recalled how he once got Dravid out and it became a momentous occasion for him.

"Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that's Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner," Swann told a Sky Sport podcast.

"I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually," Swann, who played for Nottinghamshire, added.

In his 163 Test matches for India, Dravid scored 13,265 runs at an average of over 52.

