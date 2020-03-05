I'd rather lose than get a free pass into a WC final: SA skipper takes dig at India's finale qualification

Image Source : GETTY South Africa's Dane van Niekerk (L); Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. (R)

South African skipper Dane van Niekerk on Thursday took a dig at Team India's qualification for Women's World T20 final. India qualified by virtue of finishing top in the group stage after heavy rainfall in Sydney on Thursday refused to relent. South Africa, on the other hand, were defeated by defending champions Australia by five runs in the rain-marred second semifinal on the same day and at the same venue.

"I'd rather lose than get a free pass into a World Cup final," said van Niekerk in the post-match presser at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India and England were scheduled to play the first semifinal on Thursday at the SCG, but it rained throughout the match duration denying even a single ball to be bowled. Match officials were hence urged to call off the tie and India, as per the ICC rules, qualified for the final. It was for the first time that India reached the World T20 final after two failed attempts in 2009 and 2018.

Talking about the second game, Australia amassed 134 for five in 20 overs before rain shortened the chase to 98 runs from 13 overs. Disciplined bowling form the Aussie bowlers restricted South Africa to just 92 runs.

"To come short every time is difficult, and we aren't a team that blames anything or anyone, but unfortunately it just wasn't our year and it wasn't our day. It is a very talented team, Wolvaardt needs to get credit down the order. The way she has been going about her job is just incredible. It's a strong side and everyone was in great spirits for the day," van Niekerk said in the post-match presentation.