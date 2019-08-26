Image Source : ATP TOUR/AP Humongous task but will be cheering for you: Kohli wishes Nagal luck ahead of US Open clash with Federer

Team India captain Virat Kohli lauded his men for a fantastic win over West Indies and also wished good luck to Sumit Nagal for his US Open first round match against Roger Federer on Monday.

Kohli didn't do much with the bat but his captaincy and some fine performances from Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and the bowlers, meant that India start the World Test Championship with a resounding win.

India on Sunday, crushed the West Indies by 318 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a display of fiery pace bowling from Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli, who scored just 60 runs in the Test, however, was pleased with the boys, and took to twitter to express his joy.

"Clinical Victory and outstanding bowling effort," tweeted Kohli.

The 30-year-old also congratulated Sumit Nagal on his maiden US Open qualification, where he will face the mighty Roger Federer in the first round.

"Congratulations to @nagalsumit for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great @rogerfederer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and Goodluck," tweeted Kohli, who is a Federer fan himself.

India will next take on West Indies in the second Test Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica from August 30.