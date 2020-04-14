He is an awesome player: Jos Buttler in awe of Rohit Sharma's 'effortless' game

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Jos Buttler

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler heaped immense praise on India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma while hailing his effortless nature of the game. He made the comment during a Facebook interaction with Rajasthan Royals teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the franchise's page.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player," said Buttler. "Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style."

Rohit had wrapped up a sensational 2019, which included his record-breaking century spree in World Cup 2019. He also finished the year as the top run-getter in ODIs and is presently ranked only a spot behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-over format in ICC rankings.

"One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year," he said. "The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well.

"It's not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.

"He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down."

Buttler and Rohit had played for Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2017 seasons for IPL.

