Hardik Pandya shares major throwback picture, talks about struggles in early career

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted an old picture on his Instagram profile, sharing the struggles he faced during his early cricketing career.

Hardik Pandya returned to the national team with the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, after being rested for the tour to the West Indies. The all-rounder took a crucial wicket of David Miller on his return which helped the side restrict the Proteas to 149.

Before the Thursday's T20I, Pandya last played for India in the 2019 World Cup. He has been a vital part of the team's setup - especially in the limited-overs format since his debut in 2016.

The all-rounder had humble beginnings in his cricketing career, and he shared a 'major throwback' picture on Instagram to share his struggles in the early days.

In the picture, Pandya is standing on a truck, and the cricketer revealed that he used to travel in them to reach the cricket ground to play his matches. The cricketing gear is also seen lying on the truck.

He wrote, "To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much.. It's been an amazing journey so far..Hell yes I love this sport!"

Take a look:

Hardik Pandya, as well as his brother Krunal Pandya, have shared the stories about their struggles on multiple occasions. Both brothers now represent the Indian team together in T20Is, and also play in the same franchise (Mumbai Indians) in the Indian Premier League.