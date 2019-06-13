Hardik Pandya reveals he apologized to Ravindra Jadeja after 2017 Champions Trophy final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya has revealed that he apologized to Jadeja after the run-out.

Hardik Pandya was one of the rare delights in India’s Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in 2017. The all-rounder revived India’s hopes after the side faced a shocking collapse in the second innings, chasing 339 to win.

Pandya smashed the Pakistani bowlers left, right, and centre, reaching 76 in just 43 deliveries.

As India were looking to make a comeback in the game, the side received the fatal blow. A miscommunication between Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja resulted in the former being run-out.

Pandya was visibly livid and continued to shout as he left the field.

Since then, both the players have come a long way. While Pandya emerged as a reliable impact-player for the side, Jadeja also made a comeback to limited-overs format after being confined to red-ball cricket for a significant period.

In a feature video with ICC, Pandya opened up on the Champions Trophy final, and revealed that he apologized to Jadeja after the game.

“I’m someone who is passionate about the game,” Pandya began. “I don’t think I’ll do that now. It was just emotion.

“To be honest, if you’re in that situation, nothing comes in your mind. That time it was just anger, I was in the zone and everything was happening.

“I went to the dressing room, I talked to Jaddu and I said I’m extremely sorry. I told him it was just anger and it was not intentional. I’m not a bad guy.”

Hardik Pandya: "I'm a happy soul. I like to be happy, no matter what happens in my life." 😃



Ravindra Jadeja: "He's kind of a rockstar, I would say." 🤘



Find out what makes India's heavy metal all-rounder tick. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YFUWN8EOu0 — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2019

Jadeja, meanwhile, was all praises for the all-rounder, stating that he is the ‘game-changer’ for the Indian team.

“He is always very chill. He enjoys the game [and] doesn’t take pressure on himself. He’s kind of a rockstar. He is truly the game-changer for us,” Jadeja said.