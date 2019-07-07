Happy birthday, MS Dhoni! India's twin-World Cup winning captain celebrates his 38th birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday with a win over Sri Lanka in India's final group stage game of the 2019 World Cup.

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday on July 7, and the occasion turns merrier with India's brilliant victory over Sri Lanka in the 2019 World Cup. India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to end the group stage campaign with 15 points in 9 games. The side has already reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Dhoni, who guided India to World Cup victory in 2011, has been one of the top performers for India ever since making his debut in 15 years ago.

4 World Cups 🏆🏆🏆🏆

4 Different Looks 😎😎

Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni 🎂🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/74F7tCpfBw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

The former skipper has made 349 appearances for India in the limited-overs format, and scored 10,723 runs at a staggering average of 50.58. During the prime of his career, he was well known for his abilities to finish the game. He led India to many victories as a finisher, and up until the 2019 World Cup, India had lost only one game of the 44 where he remained not out in a chase.

As the captain of the team, Dhoni led India to victories in all the three ICC tournaments - the inaugural WT20 in 2007, the fifty-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 Champions Trophy, becoming the first, and the only captain to do so till date.

He resigned from captaincy at the beginning of 2017, but continued to remain a leading figure in the Indian team alongside the side's new captain, Virat Kohli.

Virat, on a number of occasions, has stated that he looks up to Dhoni, and in the latest video released by ICC ahead of his birthday, Kohli thanked Dhoni for putting his faith in him when he was entering the Indian team.

In the 2019 World Cup, MS Dhoni has made a significant impact with his wicketkeeping skills, and made vital contributions with the bat. There have been reports of him retiring after the World Cup, and even if he does, he will walk towards the sunset with his head held high.

Before that, however, he has got another World Cup to win for his country.