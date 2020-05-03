Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Going to try my hardest to get back into Test squad: Jason Roy

England's Jason Roy said that he will be trying his hardest to get back into the Test side. While he is a key figure in England's limited-overs sides, Roy has struggled to get a footing in the Test team.

"I worked very hard to crack the nut in Test cricket and for it to get taken away that quickly was really heartbreaking," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I'm going to be trying my hardest to get back into the side."

Roy averages 42.39 in the 87 ODIs he has played thus far and smashed 443 runs at an average of 63.28 at the 2019 ICC World Cup which England won. The performance prompted his selection in the England Test squads in the subsequent series against Ireland and the Ashes. However, he only averaged 18.7 in the five Tests he played before being dropped for the final Ashes match.

"Scoring the weight of runs in white-ball cricket and then not being able to do that in Test cricket was upsetting for me, because I really felt like I could," said Roy.

"I still feel like I can, but I need to fight for my position again, get back in there and prove to myself that I can actually do it. I definitely have the hunger to play."

