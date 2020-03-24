Giving it up hurt: Ricky Ponting on stepping down as Australia captain after 2011 World Cup exit

Image Source : GETTY File image of Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and a legendary batsman Ricky Ponting on Tuesday opned up about the time he stepped down as the captain of the Australian Test and ODI team back in 2011 post the team's World Cup 2011 exit in the quarterfinals where they had lost to India by five wickets.

Ponting had clarified then that the World Cup exit a role in him giving up the responsibility and that "no one has tapped me on the shoulder asking me to go."

"I have thought long and hard about what Australian cricket needs. Now is the right time for the next captain to assume the responsibility for both the Test and one-day teams. We have to be doing everything we can to win back the Ashes in 2013-14 and the World Cup in 2015. It is highly unlikely that I will be still playing so it is the right decision for Australian cricket that the next captain now be appointed. This will give him the opportunity to create his own direction and legacy," Ponting had said on March 29, 2011.

March 24, today, marks the day when Australia had lost the opportunity of winning a fourth consecutive World Cup title when Yuvraj Singh's sensational double act helped India beat the defending champions by five wickets on the dry and turning track in Ahmedabad.

On being asked about his captaincy and his decision after that fateful date in 2011, Ponting told Sky Sports,

Did it hurt? Yes. Giving it up hurt. I think I realised it was the right time for Australian cricket. I want to give the next captain the appropriate time to go into next couple of big tournaments. I wanted to ensure Michael (Clarke) had enough time to be the best captain he can be in the next big event.”

“It was really touch and go that would make it to the next Ashes. I thought it was right time to give it up and give Michael every opportunity.

“I made a hundred in the World Cup quarter-final and I was still playing well. There were a few eyebrows raised when I said I would like to play on,” Ponting said.

“The major reason I played on is that there were a lot of young guys coming in at the time and I wanted to make sure I was around to help them. Believe me, there was nothing left for me to achieve in the game and I was only around for what I thought was best for Australian cricket.”