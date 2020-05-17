'Jokers like him spew venom against India': Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remark

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/GAUTAMGAMBHIR55 Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to launch an attack on Shahid Afridi after latter's remark on Kashmir.

Gautam Gambhir has hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi after the latter made a remark on Kashmir on his official social media profile earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?"

Gambhir's response comes after Afridi took to Twitter to comment on Kashmir. "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written.

Both the former cricketers have been at war of words which goes back to their playing careers. Gambhir and Afridi have clashed against each other on the pitch and have spoken against the other on topics ranging from the sport to politics.

Recently, Gambhir had hit back at Afridi after the latter claimed that the former Indian opener is 'barely a character in the great scheme of things'. In his autobiography, Afridi attacked Gambhir, saying that he 'has no records' but behaves like a crossover between 'Don Bradman and James Bond'.

Gambhir replied, "Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists."

