From playing with Samaira to helping Ritika in kitchen: Here is Rohit Sharma's lockdown routine

The Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians shared the daily routine of skipper Rohit Sharma on their Twitter handle. The defending IPL champions also asked fans how close is their daily routine to the star batsman.

In the video posted by MI, Rohit was seen making coffee, working out, spending time with his family and helping his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the kitchen.

The IPL franchise listed down the five things Rohit was seen doing in the video and captioned it, "Out of 5️, how close is your daily routine to what the Hitman follows? #OneFamily @rohitsharma45."

Rohit had wrapped up a sensational 2019, which included his record-breaking century spree in World Cup 2019. He also finished the year as the top run-getter in ODIs and is presently ranked only a spot behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-over format in ICC rankings.

Recently, in an Instagram Live session with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Rohit said that he was looking forward to getting back to playing cricket. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain was recuperating from a calf injury that forced him to miss India's two-match Test series in New Zealand.

He, however, said that he is completely fit now, although he is yet to do an official fitness test because the NCA is not working

"Definitely miss playing the game. I was injured for two months so have been itching to play. When I got the news that everything was going to be postponed I was very sad. I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL," he said.

Rohit's Mumbai Indians were scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 2020 season of the IPL on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium but the start to the season had initially been deferred to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then it has been further postponed with the lockdown being extended to May 3.

