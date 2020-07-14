'Feel Indian team hasn't been able to figure out Pant's batting position': Mohammad Kaif

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif believes that Rishabh Pant needs to be given a long run at a particular batting position in the Indian team.

Rishabh Pant has been one of the mainstays of the Indian limited-overs squad. However, he has been unable to cement his place in the side, even as former captain MS Dhoni has been away from the side for over a year.

Pant was the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the side following the 2019 World Cup but failed to impress with his performances. In January earlier this year, KL Rahul was also played as a wicketkeeper-batsman and performed brilliantly in the series against Australia, which assured him a spot in the playing XI for the away tour to New Zealand later.

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif, who is currently the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals - the franchise Pant represents, believes that Team India hasn't utilized the potential of Pant properly.

"Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player. He is an attacking player and he should play attacking shots from ball one," Kaif told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"At first, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), (Ricky) Ponting and I decided to send him early but then we figured out he has to play 10 overs. He should get 60 balls to play. This is something that Indian team hasn't done yet," said Kaif.

The former Indian cricketer added that the Indian team needs to ascertain his batting position to bring out the potential in him.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," he added.

After not being selected in the original World Cup squad, Pant was called to fill-in for an injured Shikhar Dhawan during the tournament and played at number four in the campaign. However, after the tournament, his batting position has changed on multiple occasions.

