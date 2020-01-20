Even bikes have a view: When Sakshi shared MS Dhoni's massive bike collection, watch

Image Source : TWITTER/ @PURUSH_KM MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a bike lover. And owns a garage full of two-wheelers, few of which are even one-of-a-kind. On Monday, a fan of MS Dhoni shared an old video of Sakshi's Instagram story which showed the inside of that garage which holds innumerable bikes.

“Even bikes have a view,” Sakshi had captioned the videos and tagged the location as “Dhoni Farm House Ring Road”.

Among the very many bikes that Dhoni holds, it includes Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa, and a Norton Vintage.

Talking about Dhoni, he is still on a break from international cricket. It has been almost 200 days since he last played for India - World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. Since then, nine different limited-overs squads have been announced, but Dhoni featured in none.

Moreover, BCCI recently released the annual contract list which did not feature Dhoni's name, hence sparking retirement rumours once again.

“Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn’t played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Let’s not get into who spoke. The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner,” he said.