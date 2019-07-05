Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Euro T20 Slam draft on July 19; Mohammed Amir, Fakhar Zaman among players for draft

The players draft for the inaugural Euro T20 Slam will be held in London on July 19, the organisers announced on Friday.

Around 700 players from 22 countries have registered for the draft. The names of the players from Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands will be given from their respective cricket boards, a media statement issued here said.

Some of the top players who have registered for the draft are Australian Ben Cutting, Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews, South Africa's Colin Ingram and Englishman Tymal Mills, it said.

Each icon player will have USD 1,35,000 while each marquee player will fetch USD 1,15,000.

Each of the six franchises can pick a minimum of five and a maximum of seven overseas players from the price category of USD 80,000, USD 65,000, USD 50,000, USD 35,000 and USD 20,000.

Local players from Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands will be available at a price purse of USD 35,000, USD 20,000 and USD 10,000 and a franchise will have to pick at least nine local players.

As per the league guidelines, each team will have to play at least six local players and a maximum of five overseas players in the playing eleven.

All six franchises will be given an opportunity to pre-decide their icon players and marquee players.

The organisers said the icon players are New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, England skipper Eoin Morgan, former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan.

The marquee players are South Africans Dale Steyn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Australian Chris Lynn, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Kiwi Luke Ronchi.

The league will be played from August 30 to September 22.