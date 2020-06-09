Enough is enough, we just want equality and respect: Dwayne Bravo opens up about racism

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Tuesday opened up on the ongoing racism row saying that he is saddened by the fact that it still exists and calls for equality and respect.

In the aftermath of the killing of African-American man, George Floyd in Minnesota in the United States, Bravo, in conversation with former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, opined that the discrimination is disheartening.

"It's sad to see what's going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That's it. We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over?" Dwayne Bravo said.

"I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Mohammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us.

"Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don't want revenge, war. We just want respect.

"We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That's what is most important."

Earlier in the day, his compatriot Darren Sammy revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse during his two-year stint in Indian Premier League as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sammy said that he was referred to as 'kalu' by some cricketers whose name he did not reveal.

"... I instantly got very angry about it knowing now what that word meant. I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are," Sammy said.

"I must admit at that time when I was being called that, I didn't know what it meant, I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems because I was ignorant about what it meant.

"But every time I and Thisara Perera were called with that word, there was laughter at that moment. Me being a team man, I thought teammates are happy, so it must be something funny."

