Enjoyed Ambati Rayudu's 'lovely' 3D tweet, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Chief selector MSK Prasad was asked about Ambati Rayudu during the press conference, where India's team for the West Indies tour was announced and he explained the reason behind what happened with the right-hander, who retired recently.

Prasad was also asked about Rayudu's cheeky tweet regarding the '3D' glasses and the chief selector said that he enjoyed the timely tweet by the Guntur-born batsman.

On April 16, Rayudu had tweeted: "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup."

"Frankly speaking that was a lovely tweet, I really enjoyed it. Seriously, it was a very timely one. I don't know how it struck him but I really enjoyed it," Prasad said.

MSK also explained the reasons behind the selectors overlooking Rayudu not once but twice for the World Cup, which many believe led to Rayudu announcing retirement.

"How much emotions have gone through anybody, the same emotions have gone through the selection committee. When we pick any player and he does well, we feel so happy for him. Similarly, when somebody, out of emotions, goes out in this way, selection committee members also feel for him. But having said that, with regard to the decision that was taken it was completely devoid of any biases or favouritism. From the beginning, we have been telling why we have picked Vijay Shankar or Rishabh Pant or Mayank Agarwal. It's related to the Rayudu case also.

"When Rayudu was picked for ODIs on the basis of his T20 performance, there was criticism, but we had some thoughts about him. When he failed the fitness test, this selection committee backed him and we put him for fitness program to be fit to play for India. However, due to certain combinations, he wasn't picked but it doesn't make the Selection Committee biased," explained Prasad.

Rayudu announced his retirement on July 3 via an email to the Board of Control for the Cricet in India [BCCI].

"I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support. It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country.

"I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally, I would like to thank my family and all the wellwishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey.

Rayudu, 33, played 55 ODIs for India and was part of the limited-overs squad until India's last international assignment before the World Cup, against Australia. He scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05, slamming three centuries and 10 half-centuries.