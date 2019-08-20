England part ways with women's team head coach Mark Robinson

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mark Robinson

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced that Mark Robinson will no longer remain the head coach of their women's team after four years in the role.

Robinson, who guided England eves to their Women's World Cup win over India at Lord's two years ago, stepped down following the team's Ashes defeat to Australia earlier this summer.

Assistant Coach Alastair Maiden will now take temporary charge of the side ahead of the Women's Championship series against Pakistan in December.

Commenting on the decision, ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor was quoted as saying by ECB's official website: 'Mark can reflect on his time as England Coach with a great deal of pride.'

Winning the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017 in front of a packed Lord's Cricket Ground was a landmark moment for the whole game and his leadership and professionalism were an integral part of our success.

"He drove high standards across young players to become the best team in the world as well as coaching them to understand the demands of professional sport. Mark passionately championed the development of the women's game during his time in this role and we thank him for all he has contributed to England women's cricket during such an exciting stage of our journey," said Clare Connor.

"However, after discussions with Mark, we have agreed that now is the right time for him to step down as England Women's Head Coach. It is important that we give Mark's successor time to shape the team's future direction and to begin to develop strong relationships with the players as we plan for the next phase of our international calendar," Connor.

Mark Robinson said: "Although the recent Ashes was a difficult series, a few hard weeks don't take anything away from what has been a wonderful four years. I've had so many highlights and memorable moments with the team.

"Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November -- with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players twenty years old or younger -- is a huge personal highlight.

"It's been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

"We have put a lot of groundwork in place, and this, coupled with the new investment into the women's game will make a huge difference in time.

"I would like to thank everyone associated with England Women for all the kindness and support they have shown me and wish Heather and the team all the best for the future."