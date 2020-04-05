England's James Vince lashes out at people going out 'as if everything is normal'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England batsman James Vince took to Twitter to voice his frustration on people going out despite the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

The cricketing world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fellow teammates and fans, as well as spreading awareness about the deadly pandemic.

While Indian cricketers are furthering the messages of caution and raising awarenss, England's James Vince took to Twitter to lash out at people who are not taking the deadly outbreak 'seriously'.

Despite repeated appeals by the local governments, people could be seen out on the roads in the United Kingdom. Vince, referring to such people, wrote, "Just seen the pictures of people out and about today as if everything is normal. What selfish people, surely by now they’ve realised this is serious. Well done to everyone who’s doing their bit and staying in."

Just seen the pictures of people out and about today as if everything is normal. What selfish people, surely by now they’ve realised this is serious. Well done to everyone who’s doing their bit and staying in. — James Vince (@vincey14) April 4, 2020

Earlier, fellow English cricketer Jos Buttler is auctioning the jersey he wore in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand to raise funds in fight against coronavirus.

While no international cricket is currently taking place, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to take place in March 29 is also suspended till April 15.