Ellyse Perry beats Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan to reach incredible milestone in T20Is

Australia's Ellyse Perry on Sunday set the bar in T20 cricket as she became the first-ever cricketer - male or female - to reach the milestone of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

Perry's 100th T20I wicket was England's Nat Sciver in the World T20 final in November and she brought up her 1000th T20I run with a boundary during her unbeaten 47-run knock as Australia beat England by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I.

Dominant in 50-over cricket, Perry's record in T20Is has been comparatively modest with the bat, with just three fifties in 60 innings, but she played a composed, measured innings to help Australia chase down their target of 122 with 13 balls to spare.

"I guess it's lovely, but I wasn't aware of it," Perry said after the game.

"I actually think in T20 cricket at international level, we probably play it as much as the men, so I have played a pretty big volume of games now - over 100, so I suppose when you've played 100 games you might get close to it. That's probably the only reason I'm there - because I've played a lot of games.

"It was really cool to be out there with Meg [Lanning, with whom Perry put on 87]. I really enjoy batting with her and she's incredible when she's going. To be at the other end is quite easy really.

"I think those kinds of totals are always tricky chases. You don't want to be too reckless but you also don't want to hold yourself back. Once we got settled, it felt pretty rhythmical and obviously Meg is in unbelievable form and she just carried on from where she left off in the last match."

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is a close second with 1416 runs and 98 wickets and was the closest to reaching the milestone previously. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is next in the line with 1471 runs and 88 wickets.