DY Patil T20: Suryakumar Yadav ton powers BPCL to 100-run win

Suryakumar Yadav slammed his second century in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup on Saturday to lead BPCL to a massive 100-run win over DY Patil B.

Yadav slammed an unbeaten 143 off 63 balls with seven boundaries and 14 sixes, and shared a 214-run second-wicket partnership with Aakarshit Gomel (101: 49b, 9x4, 6x6).

BPCL ended with a massive 260-4 in their 20 overs, and DY Patil B could manage only 160 in 17.5 overs.

For BPCL, Shivam Malhotra (3-27) and Sagar Udeshi (2- 13) were the best bowlers on view at the DY Patil ground here.

Later in a Group A match, led by Dinesh Karthik's 57 off 37 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, DY Patil A posted an impressive 196-6 in their 20 overs against Jain Irrigation.

The chase for Jain Irrigation never really took off as they lost wickets at regular intervals to finish at 141-7 in 20 overs and lose the match by 55 runs.