Dinesha Devnarain named South Africa women's U19 head coach

Former South Africa all-rounder Dinesha Devnarain has been appointed in a dual role as the first full-time womens Under-19s and as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) womens National Academy head coach.

Devnarain, who has served as the assistant coach of the National Academy since 2017, has signed a three-year deal commencing from April 2020.

The 31-year-old will oversee the Under-19s progress to the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, in early 2021.

"This is great news for the growth of women's cricket in South Africa. Part of empowering women within cricket is not only managing the player pipeline but by elevating female coaching staff, who will produce players that can perform at the highest level," said Interim Chief Executive Officer of CSA, Dr Jacques Faul.

"As a former player, Dinesha understands the women's landscape and her pedigree proves itself."

Devnarain made her international debut in 2008 and played 29 ODIs and 22 T20Is before retiring in 2016.

As part of her new role, Devnarain will manage the player development structures, with particular attention in identifying young talent with the prospect of playing for South Africa.