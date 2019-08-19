DDCA inducts Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson in its new CAC

Image Source : @CRICYASHPAL/TWITTER A file image of Yashpal Sharma.

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday appointed 1983 World Cup-winning squad members Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma in a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick the various selection panels as well as the coaching staff of the state teams.

"We are pleased to introduce 1983 World Cup-winning team members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson as the Cricket Advisory Committee for the domestic season 2019-20. Please join us in welcoming them," DDCA tweeted.

It is expected that DDCA will also add a third member to this panel.