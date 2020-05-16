David Warner unleashes his inner 'Baahubali' in latest TikTok video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @DAVIDWARNER31/SCREENGRAB David Warner unleashes his inner 'Baahubali' in latest Tik Tok video

Australia's destructive opening batsman David Warner has shown a different side of him during the lockdown period. The southpaw has been posting TikTok videos on a regular basis on his social media platforms along with his wife and daughters.

With all cricketing activities on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, Warner is enjoying quality time with his family and entertaining fans on social media with his funny and musical TikTok videos.

Warner, who is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in IPL, latest videos on TikTok are mostly from the Tollywood movies. On Saturday, Warner unleashed his inner 'Baahubali' as he posted the latest video enacting South India's blockbuster Baahubali's dialogue, originally recited by superstar Prabhas.

Warner wore the warrior outfit in the clip which also includes the helmet, while his daughter played the role of his army and followers. The southpaw captioned the video: "Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd."

Recently, in an Instagram live session with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, Warner said he has used his downtime to make a name for himself in the world of social media, especially on TikTok, where videos of his antics with his family have gone viral.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos," said Warner. "I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage