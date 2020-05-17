Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @DAVIDWARNER31/SCREENGRAB David Warner shakes leg on Bollywood classic 'Muqabla' with wife Candice in latest TikTok video

David Warner's love-affair with TikTok videos continues as he uploaded yet another post on his Instagram account on Sunday. Warner, who is enjoying quality time with family in the lockdown period, has been posting regular stuff from TikTok on his social media platforms.

On Sunday, Warner posted a dance video on Instagram, where he was shaking leg on classic Bollywood song 'Muqabla' along with his wife Candice. His daughter was also seen in the background of the video.

In the caption, Warner also mentioned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and asked India's dancing legend Prabhudeva, who was better?

"Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals @prabhudevaofficial," he wrote.

Earlier, on Saturday, Warner unleashed his inner 'Baahubali' as he posted the latest video enacting South India's blockbuster Baahubali's dialogue, originally recited by superstar Prabhas.

Warner wore the warrior outfit in the clip which also includes the helmet, while his daughter played the role of his army and followers. The southpaw captioned the video: "Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd."

Under normal circumstances, David Warner would currently be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the tournament to be suspended indefinitely.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage