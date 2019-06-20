David Warner enforces authority with his 2nd century of 2019 World Cup against Bangladesh

Image Source : AP The Australian opener brought his 16th ODI century against Bangladesh in the group-stage fixture at Trent Bridge.

Australia opener David Warner has finally been his old self again, in bringing up his second century of this World Cup, and third in tournament history. After receiving a new bat on 99, a single behind square got him to the milestone in 110 balls.

He's hit his two slowest half-centuries in this tournament, but has been relatively quick like he was eight days ago when he made 107 against Pakistan at Taunton.

Warner scored 166 before finally being dismissed by Soumya Sarkar. After adding 121 runs for the first wicket with Aaron Finch, he enjoyed a 192-run partnership with Usman Khawaja.

David Warner also equalled Indian captain Virat Kohli's record, as he became the second batsman to reach 16 ODI centuries in 110 innings. South Africa's Hashim Amla holds the record for the fastest batsman to do so, in 94 innings.

He scored his first century in the 2019 World Cup against Pakistan last week, serving a perfect reply to the critics who raised doubts over his form. Warner was among the runs since the beginning of the tournament, but his pace of scoring had been relatively slow.

Warner turned mighty-aggressive as soon as he crossed the three-figure mark against Bangladesh. The opener had only scored four boundaries and two sixes to reach his 16th ODI century. For his next 50, however, Warner added seven more boundaries, and sent the ball towards the stands on three occasions. That's 46 out of 50 runs in fours and sixes.

Warner added four more boundaries and looked set to become the first Australian batsman to reach the 200-run mark in ODI history, but misread a slower delivery as he went for an uppercut, handing an easy catch to Rubel Hossain inside the circle.