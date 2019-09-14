CPL 2019: Records tumble as Knight Riders, Tallawahs combine to score 493 runs in T20 match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Records tumble as Knight Riders, Tallawahs combine to score 493 runs in T20 match

Trinbago Knight Riders' match versus the Jamaica Tallawahs was a run feast as 493 runs were scored in the 10th match of the Caribbean Premier League at Kingston, Jamaica -- the second-highest match aggregate in T20 cricket ever recorded.

Records tumbled as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) scored the highest team total in T20 franchise cricket and third-highest overall. Batting first, TKR posted 267/2 from their quota of 20 overs thanks to some carnage from Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro at the top of the order. In reply, the Tallawahs sans Andre Russell came close following the efforts of Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle at the top and Javelle Glen and Ramaal Lewis at the bottom but in the end, fell short by 41 runs, thus, giving TRK their fourth straight win and the Tallawahs their fourth successive loss.

Munro smashed a 50-ball 96 not out while Simmons hit a 42-ball 86 for TKR, adding 124 for the second wicket and both were dropped multiple time by the Tallawahs fielders. Following the dismissal of Simmons, captain Kieron Pollard arrived at the crease and took off immediately, scoring 45 off 17 balls, smashing four boundaries and three sixes in the process to take TKR's total to a mammoth 267/2.

TKR's 267/2 fell only 11 short of the highest-ever T20 total but it was enough to overshadow Royal Challengers Bangalore's 263/5 against Pune Warriors India, a game where Gayle smashed 175. The inning was laced with 21 fours and 17 sixes as Knight Riders scored 171 runs in the final ten overs.

This was the third-highest total in this format of the game, behind Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun and Czech Republic's 278/4 against Turkey in Ilfov County. Both were achieved earlier this year.

In reply, Phillips and Gayle got off to a flyer, scoring 88 from 7.1 overs before the latter fell to Mohammad Hasnain for a 24-ball 39. Phillips carried on however and smashed 62 of 32 balls before Hasnain returned to send him back to the pavilion.

Rovman Powell's injury didn't help the Jamaican outfit but Glen and Lewis kept them in the game and entertained the crowd and in the process equalled the Knight Riders' tally of 17 sixes.