COVID-19: BCCI calls off India's tours to Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BCCI on Friday announced that the Indian team won't be travelling to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their limited-overs tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. India were scheduled to play in three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled to begin on June 24. Against Zimbabwe, India had a three-match ODI series scheduled from August 22.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," the BCCI said in a press release.

The press release also informed that the board is currently in the process to conduct camp for its contracted players but it won't rush into a decision at the moment.

"As stated in the earlier press release issued on 17th May, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus," read the press release.

"The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation."

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said that the board remains committed to tour Sri Lanka on a later date. "It is not possible to go ahead with the tour in June-July and we have conveyed it to the Sri Lankan board (SLC). However, we remain committed to the series (at a later date)," Dhumal told PTI.

With a rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the players are confined at their homes. Many players have been of the opinion that it would take four-to-six weeks of training to return to in-game fitness.

West Indies' tour of England next month will kickstart the international action after more than three months of absence. The West Indies are scheduled to take on England in a three-match Test series from July 8.

