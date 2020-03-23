Coronavirus pandemic: Former SRH cricketer's father stranded in Iran

Image Source : @SUNRISERS Former SRH player Anand Rajan

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer and Madhya Pradesh player Anand Rajan has been left worried over his father who has been left stranded in Iran as the world fights against the growing numbers in coronavirus cases.

“As Indian government has brought back many Indians from Iran, I am hoping father comes back too,” Rajan told The Indian Express.

As of Sunday, Iran has incurred more than 20000 coronavirus cases with 1556 deaths. The country is presently in a lockdown.

"My father told me that the embassy will only clear travel of those people whose medical examination they conduct by themselves. I was told that embassy doesn’t have the necessary medical kit to deal with this, so time is running out. With no international flights allowed for next one week, we don’t know what will happen,” Rajan said.

Earlier, he had tweeted to the Indian embassy in Iran asking for help regarding his father. But there was no response.

“I tweeted to Indian Embassy in Tehran, they said they will get in touch with my father but nobody got in touch till Saturday. At the moment he is fine and is staying inside his house in Qazvin which is some two hours’ drive from Tehran. Back at home here there is some fear in our family as you can understand,” Rajan said.

My father is in Iran , Tehran and has been trying to come back to India but no response from embassy there , unable to get any connection to Mumbai. Kindly help . — Anand Rajan (@iamANANDRAJAN) March 15, 2020

Back on March 15, the Indian government had evacuated over 200 Indians from Iran and kept them in isolation. Rajan added that his father is fine and has shown no symptoms.