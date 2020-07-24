Comparisons with Virat Kohli will put unfair pressure on Babar Azam: R Ashwin

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Friday opined that it is unfair to compare Indian skipper Virat Kohli with Pakistan's promising talent, Babar Azam, as it will an undue pressure on the youngster.

Ashwin hailed Kohli as one of the finest cricketers of the world but added that Babar has it in him to reach that position eventually in his career. Ashwin also recalled the latter's century in Australia last year where Babar scored 104 off 255 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test.

“I really enjoy Babar Azam’s batting. I watched the century he scored in Australia,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

“Comparisons with Virat Kohli will put pressure on him, which is unfair. Kohli is one of the finest cricketers the world has produced. I am sure Babar’s time will come too,” Ashwin added.

Babar is presently ranked as the No.1 batsman in T2OIs and is ranked third and sixth respectively in ODIs and Tests.

He is presently preparing for the three-game Test series against England which begins from August 5 onwards.

