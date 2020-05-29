Border-Gavaskar series could be limited to one or two venues if...: Cricket Australia chief

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Tim Paine and Virat Kohli posing with Border-Gavaskar series during 2018/19 series

Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed the entire schedule for India's 2020/21 tour of Down Under wherein the visitors will play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs, after the board announced their summer home campaign for the impending season. CA chief executive Kevin Roberts even sounded confident with the India tour becoming a success.

"A battle between the top two Test teams in the world is always very exciting. It'll be a closely fought series ... so in the event, we can deliver the season as we would hope, then there's a whole lot for fans to look forward to," Roberts said.

The tour will begin with three T20Is before the World T20. Following the quadrennial tournament, India will play four Tests and eventually, three ODIs.

Roberts also added that the Border-Gavaskar series could be limited to one or two venues if State borders dod not open in the next six months. In the Test contest, the opener will be played at the Gabba, followed by matches at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

"We've four Indian Tests scheduled to be played across four different states. It assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel... it's possible that when the time comes, circumstances dictate that we can only play at one or two venues. We have to plan for all those scenarios," he said.

He also said that biosecurity masures will be ensured so that visiting teams can play in Australia whoch includes flying the entire squad in chartered flights into the nation and creating biosecure bubbles at venues.

