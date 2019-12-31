Fan unhappy over lack of big hits in BBL, league responds

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES When a fan seemed unhappy over lack of power hitters in BBL, the league's official social media handle had a witty reply ready.

A cricket fan on Tuesday trolled Australia's domestic T20 competition -- Big Bash League (BBL) -- as he seemed unhappy with the lack of some power hitters in the ongoing competition between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval. His thoughts didn't go unnoticed as the league also responded quickly.

The tweet from the fan came during the BBL contest where he said: "@BBL can we please get a name change... Little Bash League... where have all the big hitters gone? #BBL09."

@BBL can we please get a name change... Little Bash League... where have all the big hitters gone? #BBL09 — Wayne Allard (@_Boondie_) December 31, 2019

Responding to the fan, the league termed his tweet as the 'most brutal sledge of 2019'.

"The most brutal sledge of 2019 comes with just a few hours left in the year. This is NOT how we pictured tonight unfolding #BBL09," the league's official Twitter handle replied.

The most brutal sledge of 2019 comes with just a few hours left in the year. This is NOT how we pictured tonight unfolding #BBL09 https://t.co/xV5AUuZVJq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

In the ongoing match between Thunder and Strikers, the latter rode Callum Ferguson's cameo of 46-ball 73 runs alongwith opener Usman Khawaja's 63 to post 168/5 in the allotted 20 overs as Peter Siddle bagged a couple of wickets for 30 runs while Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan settled for a wicket each.