Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler among others to receive royal honour at Buckingham Palace

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss received the honours as part of the New Year's Honours List at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The were rewarded for England's maiden World Cup win in 2019 at home.

They all received their awards from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Stokes was given an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cricket and Buttler was made an Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) following a remarkable year for England, who beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.

Morgan is set to be appointed a CBE while Root will be an MBE and Bayliss will be made an OBE.





🏏 Congratulations @benstokes38 OBE, honoured at Buckingham Palace today for services to Cricket by The Duke of Cambridge 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/A6u6pMnk2X — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 25, 2020

The left-handed Stokes had played a knock of 84 runs in the final to tie the game. He again batted in the Super Over to help England to achieve victory.

He also played a match-winning knock of 135 against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

On the other hand, Buttler had featured in the decisive moment of the World Cup when he gathered Jason Roy's throw and completed the run-out of Martin Guptill, which meant England won the title on the basis of boundary-countback rule.

(With inputs from ANI)