BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till further notice

The BCCI on Thursday announced the suspension of IPL until further notice, following the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2020 17:01 IST
The BCCI on Thursday announced the suspension of IPL until further notice, following the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 16, 2020) announced the further suspension of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League 'till further notice'. The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24.

The Indian Premier League, on its official website, released a statement informing on the same.

"Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," the press release read.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so. "

Earlier, the IPL was suspended till April 15 before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a further extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," the release concluded.

