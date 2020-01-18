BCCI invites applications for position of National Selectors

Image Source : PTI BCCI logo

With MSK Prasad-led selection committee's tenure nearing its end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for applicants for the position of national selectors. And it is not just for the men's team. but also fo the women's cricket team and the junior team.

For the men's team, BCCI had invited applications for just two positions with the criteria that the applicant fulfils the required criteria - Should have played 7 Test matches or, 30 first-class matches or, 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches and should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

For the women's team, there are five positions open with the criteria that the applicant - should have represented the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago. And for the junior team, there are two positions open wherein the applicant - should have played 25 first-class matches and should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

All the applications whould reach the BCCI headquarters by 11:59 pm on January 24, 2020.