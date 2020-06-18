Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Batting coach Graeme Hick biggest casualty as Cricket Australia announces 40 job cuts

Australia batting coach Graeme Hick has became the biggest casualty as 40 individuals in the organisation have lost their jobs following Cricket Australia's (CA)recent announcement.

CA on Wednesday detailed a program of operational changes that, according to them, will deliver significant savings in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation while ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the game.

Hick's departure means Justin Langer's coaching staff has taken a significant hit and they will now have the extra burden of helping top-quality batsmen like David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne among others.

"It's been a tough few days actually, that's the truth of it. You couldn't meet a person with greater integrity than Graeme Hick," Langer was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"It's a really tough call. It's nothing he's done, it's more the impact of the cost-cutting that we're doing because of the COVID situation.

"We'll all have to adapt and again hopefully one of my strengths in the past has been able to adapt to different situations and I'll have to lead the way. That's the most important thing about leadership is that you walk the talk," he added.

These latest job cuts take the overall tally to 200 since the COVID-19 crisis began in March. The Australian cricket board also revealed that they have slashed 40 million dollars from its annual budget.

"The amended FY21 plan presented to staff today identifies cost reductions of approximately $40 million a year to partly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and other factors such as biosecurity costs and match attendances," a CA statement read.

The domestic season, however, remains safe for now as CA is planning to go ahead with Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup 'in their current formats'. Meanwhile, the Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League also remain unscathed as the board stated the usual number of matches will be played next season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage