Bacche ki jaan loge kya: Umesh Yadav recalls bowling to VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid in Duleep Trophy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on Sunday recalled the Duleep Trophy match where he had to bowl to batting greats VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid. While he admitted that he was terrified at watching them, he eventually bagged the prized wickets.

"When I went to play the Duleep Trophy match and got to know the team I would be playing against and I would be bowling against the likes of Dravid and Laxman - I was terrified. I said 'bacche ki jaan loge kya (will you kill the small kid'. I had never imagined that I would bowl such a fine spell under such a pressure situation. I took a 5-wicket haul for South Zone and I got the big wickets of Dravid and Laxman. That gave me immense confidence," Umesh told Cricbuzz.

Umesh also opened up on his days before he became a cricketer of the Indian team.

"I thought the ball (seasoned ball) looks same, people play with this also. When I entered the ground someone noticed my fast Yorkers and then the secretary gave me an offer to play district cricket for Nagpur. I took 8 wickets and they called me for a summer camp. On the first day of the camp, the coach asked my that where were my cricketing shoes. He said that 'you don't have shoes you have come here, you guys call anyone, he doesn't even know about spikes shoes'. I felt really bad and also thought of leaving cricket all together," said Umesh.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage